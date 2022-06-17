Friday, June 17, 2022
Watch: SafeGuard School Bus Crash Demonstration

By Taylor Hannon

A school bus crash test on June 7, 2022 at the IMMI Center for Advanced Product Evaluation facility in Westfield, Indiana, highlighted the difference between belted and unbelted student passengers on impact. 

The event was the second that IMMI held in conjunction with the STN EXPO Indianapolis conference and has conducted crash tests that not only include school buses but also passenger vehicles, ambulances, fire trucks, commercial trucks, motorcoaches, and military vehicles since it opened in 1998.

CAPE boasts the largest crash barrier wall in the world.

