13-Year-Old Hit, Killed While Waiting for School Bus

Jadin Galindo, 13, was waiting for his school bus in Lake Wales, Florida when a GMC Sierra truck struck him.

According to a press release issued by the Lake Wales Police Department, Galindo was sitting near the center of a paved alleyway, about 30 feet from DR. J.A. Wiltshire Ave. while waiting for his school bus on Friday. Galindo reportedly lived in Lake Wales and attended McLaughlin Middle School.

The crash happened at around 6:15 a.m. in dark and foggy conditions, the police stated, adding that there were no streetlights in the immediate area. There was only ambient light from nearby Florida’s Natural plant, the orange juice manufacturing and visitor’s center.

A GMC Sierra was traveling east on DR. J.A. Ave. and turned north into the alleyway, where it struck Galindo. The boy was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The motorist and a passenger were not injured. The police added that neither speed nor impairment appeared to be a factor.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” the police department stated. “Our hearts break for all those involved and the loss of such a young man.” At this time, it does not appear the school district, Polk County School District or McLaughlin Middle School has posted anything on social media or their websites on the incident.

