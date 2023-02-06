Alabama Teacher and School Bus Driver Struck, Killed by School Bus

A history teacher who taught 10th grade and drove a school bus route for the Jefferson County Schools, died last month after an unoccupied school bus hit and rolled over him.

Mark Ridgeway, who was also a pastor of a local church, was performing his standard checks prior to the start of his route on Jan. 25, when the bus began to roll and struck him.

According to a statement by districts officials, no one else was injured at the time of the incident, which occurred at approximately 6:36 a.m. in the parking lot of Mortimer Jordan High School. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the 58-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ridgeway had been the pastor of Faith Worship Center for 17 years. He is survived by wife Connie, who has also been a teacher at Mortimer Jordan High School for the past 20-plus years, and four children.

The Mortimer Jordan High School released a statement on social media confirming Ridgeway’s passing and offered grief counselors and pastors from local churches to students and employees.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

