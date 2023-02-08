(STN Podcast E146) Plugged In: EV Infrastructure Needs, Electrifying Rural California District Fleet

There is abundant funding for electric school buses, but is the infrastructure there? Ryan and Tony discuss this, as well as onboard behavioral incidents and Love the Bus month.

It’s raining electric school buses for the “Grant Queen.” Director of Transportation Katie Delano discusses leveraging multiple grants and utilizing partnerships to electrify the bus fleet at rural Coalinga-Huron USD in California.

