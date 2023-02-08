Tuesday, February 7, 2023
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E146) Plugged In: EV Infrastructure Needs, Electrifying Rural California District...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E146) Plugged In: EV Infrastructure Needs, Electrifying Rural California District Fleet

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 146

By Claudia Newton

There is abundant funding for electric school buses, but is the infrastructure there? Ryan and Tony discuss this, as well as onboard behavioral incidents and Love the Bus month.

It’s raining electric school buses for the “Grant Queen.” Director of Transportation Katie Delano discusses leveraging multiple grants and utilizing partnerships to electrify the bus fleet at rural Coalinga-Huron USD in California.

Read more about electric buses.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Operational Tip from First Student.

 


Green Tip from Nuvve.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
13-Year-Old Hit, Killed While Waiting for School Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

February 2023

Learn more about student transportation staff and rider safety in the latest issue! Read articles on securing school bus...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Have you had to get creative with your operation’s routing due to the school bus driver shortage?
22 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.