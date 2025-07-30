Baltimore Expands Free MTA Service for Students

Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) students ages 12 and under are now eligible to ride local metro buses, Light Rail and subway services free of charge with their student passes.

The expanded fare policy went into effect Sunday, with the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) stating the aim is improving access to education, jobs and extracurricular opportunities for youth throughout the city.

“This change enables greater participation in after-school programs, access to part-time jobs and other opportunities,” officials said in the statement.

Under the new policy, children up to age 12 can now ride free. Previous, free rides were only available for children age 6 and younger. MTA said the change is expected to help more families take advantage of public transportation without added financial strain.

BCPS students will also see a major benefit. They can now use their student transit passes at any time of day, not simplyduring school hours. This flexibility allows students to more easily attend after-school programs, internships, part-time jobs and other opportunities.

In addition, the All-Access Student Transit Pass previously reserved for college students is now available for all private school students. This move broadens access to affordable transportation for more young people across the Baltimore region.

MTA also extended the transfer window for riders using the CharmPass app. Transfers, which were previously limited to 90 minutes, are now valid for up to 120 minutes. The change offers more flexibility and convenience for commuters navigating the city.

The fare changes also laid the groundwork for a low-income fare program. Eligible participants in the Maryland Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will eventually benefit from discounted transit fares, supporting greater mobility for economically disadvantaged individuals.

However, the MTA is also tightening fare compliance. A new $5 surcharge is applied to light rail riders who who do not have a valid ticket and then purchase one using the CharmPass app during fare inspections. The measure is intended to encourage system-wide compliance while maintaining accessibility. MTA offers a complete policy guide.

The updated policy is part of a broader push to make public transportation more equitable and accessible for Baltimore’s youth and lower income communities.

