Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire Reports50 Pounds of Dynamite Found Inside Alaska School Bus
Wire Reports

50 Pounds of Dynamite Found Inside Alaska School Bus

By Merari Acevedo
dynamite
Stock photo.

Authorities in Alaska found 50 pounds of dynamite on an old school bus Wednesday, reported Fox 19.

According to the news report, Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day said the property owner, who was not identified at this writing, discovered the dynamite in the school bus located on Richarson Highway. The bus was parked on his property, and he called law enforcement, which in turn contacted the FBI.

State troopers and other agencies shut down the highway for seven hours as they investigated. Agents said the dynamite was at least 20 years old and its location near the highway made it unsafe to attempt a controlled detonation.

Day told local media that authorities worked to remove the dynamite to a more appropriate location to dispose of it safely. The dynamite was doused with chemicals to keep it from exploding while it was burned. The situation was also monitored by a bomb disposal robot.

Advertisement

Authorities reportedly did not provide information on how the explosives got on the school bus or their intended use. Day stated that if anyone finds explosives in or on their property the best thing to do is contact law enforcement, which will assess the situation before making sure the explosives are disposed of safely.

Related: Alaska School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI, Firearm Possession
Related: Alaska School Bus Driver Charged with DUI 
Related: Law Enforcement Expert Shares Importance of Identifying Weapons on School Buses
Related: WATCH: Fire Expert to Lead School Bus Evacuation Training at STN EXPO West

Previous article
Suffolk Transportation, Past-President Noble Among NSTA Honorees at Recent Convention
Next article
Baltimore Expands Free MTA Service for Students

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2025

Meet the 2025 Innovator of the Year, Gaurav Sharda! As the chief technology officer of Beacon Mobility, Sharda is...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation regularly refer to the National School Transportation Specifications and Procedures when questions arise?
64 votes
VoteResults

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.