Building Trust on the Bus: The Lasting Impact of Student-Driver Relationships

RENO, Nev. — Each school day, millions of students climb aboard a school bus, often greeted by the same driver who has watched them grow from one grade to the next. While those interactions may last only a few minutes each morning and afternoon, transportation professionals say the relationships built over months and years have a lasting impact on students.



From easing first-day jitters and encouraging positive behavior to recognizing changes in a student’s demeanor, school bus drivers are uniquely positioned to become trusted adults in students’ lives. Because they interact with students every school day, transportation professionals say drivers often have opportunities to build trust through the small, consistent interactions that become part of a child’s routine.

Transportation leaders have long recognized that a school bus driver’s role extends beyond safely transporting students from one destination to another. Seeing the same riders twice each day allows drivers to learn students’ personalities, recognize changes in routine, and create an environment where children feel welcomed and respected. For younger students, that consistency can ease anxiety during the transition to and from school, while older students may come to view their driver as another trusted adult in their school community.

Building that trust often comes through small, everyday interactions. Greeting students by name, asking about their day or checking in after noticing a change may seem routine, but over time those moments can help students feel seen, valued and comfortable.

Relationships That Reach Beyond the Bus

The importance of those everyday interactions extends beyond the ride itself. Research has increasingly shown that when students feel connected to caring adults at school, they are more likely to experience positive academic, behavioral, and emotional outcomes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies school connectedness, the belief that adults and peers at school care about a student’s learning and well-being, as a protective factor associated with improved mental health and lower levels of emotional distress, substance use and violence. While the CDC’s research focuses on the broader school environment, transportation professionals say school bus drivers contribute to that sense of connectedness by serving as one of the first and last school employees students interact with each day.

That research also aligns with findings shared during STN EXPO West, where former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Greg Truhan discussed July 10 the role trusted adults can play in supporting students.

Drawing on research from the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center, Truhan said one finding consistently emerged in studies of targeted school violence. “School shooters reported having no trusting relationships with a responsible adult, not one,” Truhan said.

While his presentation focused on violence prevention, Truhan said the broader takeaway for transportation professionals is the value of becoming another trusted adult in a student’s life. “They can be that trusted adult,” he said.

School Bus Drivers Building Trust Every Day

Relationship-building doesn’t require grand gestures. Transportation professionals say consistency, respect, and genuine interest in students’ well-being often have the greatest impact.

Across the country, many drivers intentionally create welcoming environments through simple daily interactions. In Fulton County, Georgia, veteran bus driver Lisa Jacobs has become known for greeting students with singing, dancing and words of encouragement aboard her “Red Elephant Bus,” creating a ride that many students say is one of the highlights of their school day. In Sulphur Springs Independent School District, Texas, special education bus driver Lawson Crook said he strives to ensure every student feels seen and valued, recognizing that the bus ride is often a child’s first interaction with school each morning.

While each driver’s approach is different, both reflect a common goal: Creating an environment where students feel safe, respected and supported. A warm greeting, remembering a student’s name, celebrating achievements or simply noticing when something seems different can help establish a connection. Over time, those interactions may encourage students to share concerns, seek guidance, or simply feel more comfortable during their daily ride.

Building relationships doesn’t mean crossing professional boundaries or becoming a student’s counselor. Rather, transportation professionals say it means creating an environment where students know they are respected, heard and comfortable approaching a trusted adult if they need help.

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