Book Tells Story of Special Bond Between School Bus Driver, Students

A decade of building relationships with students aboard a Fulton County school bus has inspired one driver to turn their shared experiences into a book celebrating the children who ride her route, reported CBS News.

Lisa Jacobs, who drives students to Lake Windward Elementary School near Atlanta, has reportedly spent the past 10 years creating an upbeat atmosphere aboard what students affectionately call the “Red Elephant Bus.” Daily traditions such as Tell Me Something Good Monday, Joke Wednesday and Dance Party Friday have turned the morning and afternoon commutes into an extension of the school community.

Jacobs said she never imagined becoming a school bus driver. A floral designer by trade, she initially accepted the position for its benefits before discovering a passion for working with the children. Students said Jacobs’ enthusiasm and encouragement help brighten even difficult days.

Fifth-grader Magnolia Rumsey described the bus ride as something students look forward to because “every day is different and special.”

Jacobs said she strives to reassure students when they are struggling, reminding them that everyone needs someone in their corner. That supportive environment has had a lasting impact on many riders. Rumsey said Jacobs inspired her to run for bus monitor, comparing the experience to a student election after delivering a speech to her classmates aboard the bus.

Lake Windward Elementary Principal Lauren Busing said Jacobs’ role extends well beyond safely transporting students each day. “Miss Lisa is an extension of our wonderful staff here at Lake Windward,” Busing said, adding that Jacobs helps students feel welcomed, appreciated and safe before they arrive at school.

According to the news report, it was the strong sense of community aboard the Red Elephant Bus that led Jacobs to create a book featuring every student on her route. Each child contributed a drawing and a short paragraph, giving every rider a page of their own.

Fifth-grader Adrina Izadi said that being included in the book was a memorable experience and that Jacobs has a gift for making every student feel important. Jacobs’ support also continues beyond the bus route. She regularly attends student’ extracurricular activities and school events, maintaining connections with families throughout the year. Jacobs said her greatest hope is that every child who rides the Red Elephant Bus remembers they will always have someone cheering them on, no matter how old they become.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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