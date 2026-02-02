California School Bus Report Shows Lap/Shoulder Seatbelts Reduce Injuries

Ron Kinney hopes California’s student injury data in school bus crashes serves as a blueprint for the rest of the U.S. to adopt lap/shoulder seatbelts.

When California became the first state in the nation to implement lap/shoulder seatbelts on school buses in 2004, many in the industry viewed the occupant restraints as unnecessary luxury items. But 20 years of data now tells a much more compelling story, resulting in injury declines and calmer school bus interiors for drivers.

Kinney, who served as state director of school transportation for the California Department of Education from 1983-1997, compiled 30 years of crash data from the California Highway Patrol’s annual “School Bus Crash and Pupil Passenger Injury Summary Report.” Kinney tracked the 10 years prior to and 20 years after the state law went into effect in 2002 that requires all newly purchased school buses after July 1, 2025 be equipped with lap/shoulder seatbelts.

The law led to the development of the current FMVSS 222 requirements for lap/shoulder seatbelts in all Type A school buses nationwide.

Kinney’s data calculates a 74.5 percent decrease in the absolute number of school pupil passenger injuries since 2004. In terms of passenger injuries “per million vehicle miles” traveled, the report tracked a 45.5 percent decrease over the past 20 years.

Meanwhile, the data finds that as the percentage of California school buses equipped with lap/shoulder belts increased incrementally since 2004, “it is reasonable to believe that school pupil passenger injuries will continue to decrease as more school buses equipped with lap/shoulder belts are added to the state fleet.”

Nine of the 10 years prior to the implementation of lap/shoulder seatbelts, student passenger injuries ranged between 425 and 760 per school year, with the height of injuries being 1,112 in the year 2000. There was no information on why the injuries spiked. But 2000 also saw the most school buses on the road (26,291) and the highest number of miles traveled (367,893,624) during that 10-year period before seatbelts.

Meanwhile, in the 20 years after the lap/shoulder seatbelt law went into effect, injuries declined. In 2005, 400 students were injured. During the 2013-2014 school year, 266 injuries were reported. Injuries dropped to 136 the following year. However, the 2015-2016 school year saw a spike to 313 injuries, with the most school buses on the road (28,982) and miles traveled (283,812,564) in the 20-year span. Those resulted in the most school bus crashes (1,886) as well. The 2023-2024 school year, the most recent data collected, saw 131 passenger injuries.

The report states that several factors need consideration when attempting to draw conclusions from the data. These include lap/shoulder belts having a positive impact in reducing pupil passenger injuries per million miles, California’s reduction in regular education home-to-school transportation, and expansion of special education home-to-school transportation.

Additionally, the report cites the increased number of California school buses equipped with lap/shoulder belts and the number of pupil passengers wearing lap/shoulder belts. Kinney writes that the reduction of driver distractions from pupil passengers who are now belted in and less able to misbehave has led to a reduction in driver turnover. The reduction in disciplinary problems and driver distractions also reduces the risk of crashes caused by driver errors.

“This also contributes to reduced driver turnover by creating a safer, less stressful and more rewarding work environment,” the report states. “By physically containing students, these belts address the primary stressors that lead drivers to leave the profession.”

The report also touches on the National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the 2014 Anaheim, California school bus crash, which resulted in a school bus leaving the roadway and striking a concrete light post after the driver fell unconscious. The bus continued up an embarkment and struck an uprooted tree.

NTSB crash simulations found that students sitting in row eight, where the tree intruded into the school bus cabin, would have experienced greater injuries had they not been wearing lap/shoulder seatbelts.

Kinney’s report also addresses the increased cost of a school bus with lap/shoulder seatbelts.

“Based on the large reduction in pupil passenger injuries revealed in this report since the implementation of lap/shoulder belts in all new California school buses, the cost-benefits of lap/shoulder belts clearly tip the scales in favor of installing lap/shoulder belts on all new school buses across the nation,” it states, adding that in the 20 years since lap/shoulder seatbelts were required California saw no student fatalities. “…the reduction in pupil passenger injuries more than justifies the few thousands of dollars initial cost.

“When spread over the average 20-year life cycle of a California school bus, the cost is around $500.00 per year. And, if you consider the number of trips per school year and the number of pupils transported each day, the cost is pennies per child per day. The litigation costs, not to mention the costs of settling a court case, can easily be measured in millions of dollars. The financial litigation risks, along with the pain and suffering of a pupil passenger and their family, is something to consider when drawing conclusions on the results and use of this report.”