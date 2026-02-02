Monday, February 2, 2026
Wire Reports

N.Y. Child Struck, Killed by School Bus

By Merari Acevedo
Stock image of first responders loading a patient into an ambulance.
A 5-year-old boy was killed Thursday morning after being struck by a school bus in Rockland County, New York, reported CBS News.

According to the news report, the crash happened around 8:35 a.m. in the Village of New Square. Police said preliminary evidence indicates the school bus struck the child and then run over him.

The boywas rushed to Westchester County Medical Center, where officials said they were pronounced dead at approximately 12:15 p.m. The child’s name has not been released.

Investigators said the school bus driver did not initially realize the child had been struck and continued driving until being flagged down, at which point the driver returned to the scene.

The Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit responded and is reportedly conducting an extensive investigation, which involves coordination with partner agencies, interviews, scene measurements, data analysis, and vehicle inspections.

Police told local news reporters that the bus company is cooperating with the investigation, and the vehicle will be inspected by the New York State Department of Transportation.

No charges or additional details have been announced as the investigation remains ongoing.

