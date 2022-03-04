Cause of New Hampshire School Bus Terminal Fire Under Investigation

School bus contractor Student Transportation of America said it is working with fire and police investigators in Bradford, New Hampshire to determine how a fire broke out on Thursday that seriously injured two employees.

The state’s Fire Marshal Office said the employees were performing maintenance on a propane school bus the company operates for Kearsarge Regional School District, when an explosion occurred at about 11 a.m. local time. The Bradford Fire/Rescue Department requested the assistance of fire agencies in surrounding towns to combat the five-alarm fire.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. The fire marshal remained on scene to investigate and said officials are seeking any additional information from eyewitnesses.

Crews were able to rescue the two STA employees, who suffered “significant burns” and were transported to Concord Hospital then flown by medical helicopters to Boston-area hospitals for treatment. At last report, they were listed in critical condition.

“Our thoughts are with these employees and their families. We wish them a swift and full recovery,” said Jen Holzapfel, STA’s public and media relations director.

The fire marshal added that the size of the fire, lack of a nearby water supply, and limited emergency personnel hampered the ability to quickly put out the flames.

“STA is grateful for the emergency crews and first responders attending to the situation,” Holzapfel added. “We plan to assess the damage to the warehouse and buses as soon as possible and will work closely with the district, should there be any impact to student transportation services in the coming weeks.”

