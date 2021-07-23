Friday, July 23, 2021
Maine School Bus Fire Likely Caused By Mechanical Issue

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Archived photo.

A bus that caught fire this week in Presque Isle left no one injured, reported WAGM 8.

Executive director of Aroostook Regional Transportation System Dave Dionne, stated that students were quickly evacuated, evaluated at the scene and transported to school grounds on another bus.

Dionne explained that one of the drivers noticed the switches were not working and smelled smoke as he was driving into Presque Isle. Once he pulled over, he noticed the bus was on fire.

Fire Captain Kyle Bartley explained that the issue seemed to be mechanical. However, authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the incident.

