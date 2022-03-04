Friday, March 4, 2022
HomeSafetyColorado Girl Dies After Tripping, Falling Under School Bus
NewsSafety

Colorado Girl Dies After Tripping, Falling Under School Bus

By Taylor Hannon

An 11-year-old student died Thursday after being run over her school bus while she was attempting to catch it.

Police in Parachute, Colorado said Annaliese Backner was declared dead at the scene after tripping as she ran after her school bus and fell underneath the wheels as it was moving.

Sam Stewart, the chief of police for the Parachute Police Department, said during a news conference that the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. near the bus stop. The sixth-grader at Grand Valley Middle School, known by friends and family as Anna, was apparently late for her bus.

Brad Ray, the superintendent of Garfield School District 16, added that this is a sad day for the local schools, community and households. “Our primary response moving forward is to honor the family’s privacy and care for our students and staff during this tragic loss,” he said.

The investigation remains active and was turned over to the Colorado State Patrol.

Related: Former Kansas State Director Bluthardt Dies
Related: Cause of New Hampshire School Bus Terminal Fire Under Investigation
Related: Transitional Leadership in Colorado and Your Menu for School Bus Success

Previous articleCalifornia School Bus Driver Recognized for Dedication to Job

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

March 2022

This month's issue takes a look at some of the most pressing issues facing student transporters, including how to...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Do you feel your superintendent and/ or administration supports student transportation operations in your school district?
32 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.