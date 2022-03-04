Colorado Girl Dies After Tripping, Falling Under School Bus

An 11-year-old student died Thursday after being run over her school bus while she was attempting to catch it.

Police in Parachute, Colorado said Annaliese Backner was declared dead at the scene after tripping as she ran after her school bus and fell underneath the wheels as it was moving.

Sam Stewart, the chief of police for the Parachute Police Department, said during a news conference that the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. near the bus stop. The sixth-grader at Grand Valley Middle School, known by friends and family as Anna, was apparently late for her bus.

Brad Ray, the superintendent of Garfield School District 16, added that this is a sad day for the local schools, community and households. “Our primary response moving forward is to honor the family’s privacy and care for our students and staff during this tragic loss,” he said.

The investigation remains active and was turned over to the Colorado State Patrol.

