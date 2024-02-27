Department of Energy Rebrands Clean Cities Name

While not a big departure from its original name, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that its Clean Cities program is now known as Clean Cities and Communities.

“The new name Clean Cities and Communities speaks to the diversity of areas that coalitions serve, and the new logo reflects the clean transportation focus of the network,” said Austin Brown, the director of the vehicle technologies office at DOE, in a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday.

DOE also unveiled a new logo.

First formed in 1993, Cleans Cities and Communities includes more than 75 coalitions nationwide that serve urban and rural areas. Joining Clean Cities and Communities is voluntary and consists of representatives from local, state and federal agencies; public health and transportation departments; transit agencies; vehicle manufacturers, dealership, fuel suppliers, public utilities, and professional associations.

DOE said Clean Cities and Communities consist of activities that have deployed affordable, efficient and clean transportation fuels, energy efficient mobility systems, and other fuel-saving technologies and practices are responsible for removing 72 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.

