February Celebrates Yellow School Buses

In a time where school buses are all over the news in terms of the nationwide driver shortage, this month coverage refocuses on the commitment those in the industry have for the safe transportation of schoolchildren.

School Transportation News has written countless articles on individuals who are not only dedicated to but passionate for school bus driving, many of whom use the term “bleeding yellow.” This month allows school transportation to reinforce that love.

The National Association of Pupil Transportation (NAPT) reminded the industry of Love the Bus Month via an email to members on Wednesday. “We want to use this month to remind people of the value and contributions student transportation leaders make to public education,” the email stated. “Over the next four weeks, we will be sharing ways that you can promote student transportation in your district and community, as well as throughout our industry, amongst your peers.”

The email continued by stating that those in the industry are brand ambassadors of student transportation and represent the power to influence through words and actions.

“The yellow school bus is not just an iconic symbol of education, but a true contributor to education,” the email concludes. “This month…think school buses…love school buses…love our drivers and workers…and love our industry which positively impacts the lives of children nationwide.”

Related: Gallery: Love the Bus Recap

Related: Photos: How School Districts Celebrated 2021 Love the Bus Month

Related: ASBC: Big Yellow Valentine Video for Love the Bus Month

Related: New Jersey Bus Driver Mentors Elementary School Children Through Reading

Related: A Deep Dive Behind the School Bus Driver’s Seat, Administrator’s Desk

At this report, no national Love the Bus event was planned as was the case in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the American School Bus Council — which consists of NAPT as well as the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation and the National School Transportation Association — continues to offer resources on its website to help highlight school bus drivers in local areas. Download Love the Bus driver certificate of appreciations, coloring sheets, cards, templated press releases, and more.

Celebrating school bus drivers this month? Send comments and pictures to taylor@stnonline.com for a chance to be featured on the STN website or social media channels.