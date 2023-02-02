North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins Lottery

A school bus driver from Warrenton, North Carolina won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, reported Fox LA News.

Paula Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, bought a crossword-style Cashword Multiplier ticket from a gas station in the town of Ayden.

According to the news article, Harris collected her prize on Jan 7. at the North Carolina lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she received $106,876.

Harris said via the article that she would use the winnings to pay off her remaining house mortgage and help out her kids.

North Carolina lottery officials reportedly said sales from scratch-off games help raise $2.5 million daily for education, on average. Using money raised by the lottery, the state reportedly provided $30 million in grants to help Warren County build a new elementary school.

