Florida School Maintenance Workers Feel Left Out Amid Raise for Bus Drivers

A raise for bus drivers in Brevard County, Florida, has other school district employees feeling left out, reported Click Orlando News.

Superintendent Mark Rendell said the district was facing a crisis situation with the lack of bus drivers, so the idea was to move as quickly as possible.

Since announcing the $5 per hour raise for all drivers last week, 66 new drivers have applied. That makes $20 an hour the new starting pay.

However, maintenance workers also asked the Brevard County school board for a raise during a meeting held on Tuesday, June 27.

One Brevard Public Schools employee reportedly argued that other techs have been at the district for over eight years are not even making $20 an hour. According to the article, board members also responded to the criticism from maintenance workers. Megan Wright stated workers are not being left out but the still needs to be taken care of.

With their raise secured, bus drivers will reportedly bring 20,000 students back to school on Aug. 10.

