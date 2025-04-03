Trans/Air Says Acquisition a Strategic Business, Culture Move for Family-Run Company

The acquisition of Trans/Air Manufacturing by Lippert Components brings added resources and technology necessary to both companies at a time when increased U.S. tariffs could impact the global air conditioning supply chain, while also staying true to the 45-year history of the family company.

Those were two the reasons the deal announced March 31 — terms were not disclosed at this report — made sense to Rick Lehnert, Trans/Air’s long-time president and son of co-founder Dick Lehnert. Rick Lehnert went to work for his dad and uncle Ed Lehnert not long after the company opened in 1979, to provide air conditioning for buses and refrigeration for trucks. The company has since developed a full product line of evaporators, compressors, condensers, hoses and fitting systems, electronic controls, and custom-designed drive kits.

Lippert plans to maintain the Trans/Air brand, now known as Trans/Air by Lippert, a company spokeswoman confirmed. Lehnert added he plans to stay on as director of operations for the next three years to ensure a smooth transition.

It is the latest acquisition by Lippert, a subsidiary of LCI Industries, a $4 billion revenue company with 13,000 employees worldwide. The company is known for its diverse manufacturing capabilities for the recreation and transportation markets with shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange with ticker symbol LCII.

But the company also has its roots as a family business. Jason Lippert is president CEO, the grandson of Larry Lippert, who founded the company in 1959. His brothers are Jarrod Lippert, the chief marketing officer, and Jayde Lippert, director of customer care.

That was important to Lehnert, he told School Transportation News. The decision, an emotional one he added, to sell after years of being approached by other interested parties had to be the perfect fit.

“It checked all the boxes for me. It was good for customers, suppliers, employees and the family. They have the resources and technology and the cultural fit,” Lehnert said Wednesday. “I didn’t want to sell to somebody that would just swallow up and slice up the business but somebody that would give us what we needed to fuel the growth and expansion of the business. If you look at the Lippert organization, you can see all the different business units that they have, and some of the products are complimentary. They sell windows to a lot of the bus manufacturers in addition to other bus parts.”

Among the “significant advantages” of becoming a Lippert brand include the company’s extensive manufacturing resources and technological capabilities, Lehnert added. It also has a wide supplier network that provides potential benefits for any supply chain challenges that arise from the \tariffs imposed on imported components.

“They’re unique in that they do import [components] from overseas, as we all do in this global supply chain, but they make a lot. There’s a lot of expertise, systems and processes that they have that will really help Trans/Air [and] boost us,” Lehnert said.

