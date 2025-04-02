Pennsylvania School Bus Driver Dies as Result of Crash

A crash involving a Mars Area School District school bus in Pennsylvania that sent eight children to the hospital later resulted in the death of their driver.

The crash occurred in Butler County around 8:30 a.m. on March 7, when the bus transporting 20 students crashed into a tree. Two students were transported from the scene and eight were treated at the hospital along with the driver, identified as William “Bob” Miller.

All of the students were released after being treated, but Miller remained hospitalized at Allegheny General Hospital.

The district released a statement confirming that Miller, who had been a bus driver for 10 years, had died. It is unclear what caused the crash and if Miller’s death was due to injuries suffered during the crash, another medical condition that contributed to the crash, or both.

According to local news reporters, one of the children who was supposed to be on the school bus that day was the son of Kelley Baumgartel. As they were waiting for the bus to get to the stop, Baumgartel said she saw it swerve off the road and hit the tree. After calling 911, she ran to the bus and found some of the children on board had begun to open the emergency door.

Baumgartel said she was unable to get to Miller but told reporters that something seemed to be wrong.

The investigation is ongoing.

