Former School Bus Driver Sentenced to 16 Years for Sexual Assault

A former New York school bus and Uber driver will serve 16 years in prison for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl over the course of nearly a year.

Miguel Enrique Diaz, 49, admitted in court that he repeatedly abused the 12–year-old child between December 2022 and October 2023, both inside his personal vehicle and at his home. At the time of the offenses, Diaz was working as both an Uber driver and a school bus driver at the Bay Shore School District.

Hewas sentenced April 24 to 16 years behind bars followed by 15 years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a Class B violent felony, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

“This sentence is substantial, but it pales in comparison to the potential lifelong trauma the victim will endure,” Tierney said in a statement. “We hope the strength this young survivor showed in coming forward is the first step in her healing and encourages others to speak out.”

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Mother’s Report Led to Investigation of School Bus Driver

The abuse came to light in March 2024, when the victim disclosed the incidents to her mother, who then contacted law enforcement. Following an investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Special Victims Section, Diaz was arrested that same year.

Authorities said the investigation included interviews, evidence collection and coordination with prosecutors from the district attorney’s Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Bureau.

Diaz pleaded guilty March 17. He is expected to serve his sentence in a New York state correctional facility and will also register as a sex offender upon his release.

Officials did not disclose how the former school bus driver encountered the victim but emphasized that the case highlights the importance of vigilance when it comes to individuals in positions of trust, particularly those who work with or around children.

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