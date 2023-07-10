Former New York School Bus Driver Accused of Assaulting Student

A former Rochester City School District (RCSD) school bus driver was accused of sexually assaulting a student while taking her home from school, reported WHAM News.

Tomas Rosario, 74, a driver for Monroe Transportation Services and hired to drive RCSD routes last year, was accused of having sexual discussions with a 13-year-old and touching her inappropriately several times.

According to the news report, Rosario was immediately fired after the complaint was filed in March.

Prosecutors said via the article that Rosario has since been indicted on several charges including keeping child pornography on his cell phone.

