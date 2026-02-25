Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Wire Reports

Former Georgia School Bus Monitor Charged After Alleged Student Assault

By Merari Acevedo

A former school bus monitor in Grady County in southwest Georgia is facing a simple battery charge following allegations that she assaulted a student with autism while on duty, reported WALB News.

The alleged student assault occurred Feb. 12 at Eastside Elementary School in Cairo, Georgia.

The school’s resource officer along with another witness reviewed surveillance footage from the school bus. The officer reportedly stated that the video showed the bus monitor pinching the child and “striking him in the face with what appeared to be a bag.”

The child’s mother said she was notified to come to the school and discovered a bruise on her son when she arrived. She said her child, who is on the autism spectrum, was able to communicate what happened during the student assault on the school bus ride.

“I felt like I needed to speak out to protect my son,” the mother said via the article.

Grady County Schools confirmed that the school bus monitor involved is no longer employed by the district.

Authorities said the former school employee was charged with simple battery. The school resource officer indicated officials are working toward making an arrest as the investigation continues.

Special Reports

Whitepapers

