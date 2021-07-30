Friday, July 30, 2021
Former Thomas Built President, CEO Edgerly Named President of Sonny Merryman

By Taylor Hannon
Former president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses Caley Edgerly jois one of the manufacturer's top dealers. He is assuming the role of president and CEO of Sonny Merryman Inc.
Former president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses Caley Edgerly jois one of the manufacturer’s top dealers. He is assuming the role of president and CEO of Sonny Merryman Inc. (Photo Source: Sonny Merryman.)

Former president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses Caley Edgerly is moving to one of the manufacturer’s top dealers.

Edgerly stepped down from Thomas Built in April after six years at the helm but remained with parent company Daimler Trucks North America as general manager of operations planning and quality. He assumes his new role as president and CEO of Sonny Merryman Inc. on Monday.

Under his leadership, Thomas Built developed the Jouley electric bus. Prior to serving as president and CEO, Edgerly was vice president of operations for the company. He first joined Detroit Diesel, a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) in 1994. Edgerly has worked through the ranks of both Detroit Diesel and DTNA, landing him in his current role.

Edgerly replaces Floyd Merryman who will step into his new role as executive chairman. A press release stated that while Edgerly will be running the day-to-day operations for the five-time Thomas dealer of the year, Merryman has no plans of leaving the company founded and named after his late father.

“Our team here at Sonny Merryman has been leading the electric school bus revolution – not only in Virginia but across the country as well,” Merryman stated. “Caley’s wealth of experience and expertise will be a key asset to continuing our company’s growth in the electric bus industry.”

“My father and mother founded this company more than 50 years ago as a small trailer and bus business in Rustburg, Virginia,” Merryman added. “Since then, we have become the largest and most experienced bus company in Virginia and are widely recognized as one of the nation’s most respected dealerships. We’re excited for the future of our company and all that is to come in the transportation industry.”

Meanwhile, Edgerly said he is most excited about the company’s customers and his new team.

