Edgerly Leaves Thomas Built Buses for New Role at Daimler Trucks

Caley Edgerly is the new general manager of operations planning and quality at the parent company of Thomas Built Buses, where he had been president and CEO for the past six years.

A spokesman for Thomas Buses confirmed that Edgerly has left his post at the school bus manufacturer based in High Point, North Carolina. But he will remain “involved” in day-to-day operations until his successor is named.

Edgerly replaces Sungsoo Lee at Daimler Trucks North America. Lee retired after 34 years with the company and affiliates.

During Edgerly’s tenure at Thomas Buses, he oversaw the rollout of the Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley all-electric school bus, developed in partnership with Proterra, as well as the delivery of the 100,000th Saf-T-Liner C2 school bus.

Thomas Buses elevated Edgerly from vice president of operations in February 2015 to replace Kelley Platt as president and CEO. He assumed the role a month later, when Platt joined Western Star Trucks as president. In January 2018, she was named president and CEO of Daimler Truck’s Foton Motor division in China.

