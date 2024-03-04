Former Utah School Bus Driver Heads to Federal Court for Alleged Arson

A former Utah school bus driver goes on trial next month in federal court for allegedly setting fire to his school bus, and on one of those occasions 42 students were on board.

On Friday, A U.S. magistrate judge ordered that Michael Ford be detained while he awaits trial. Court documents state that Ford used an ignition device to set a school bus on fire with 42 children inside and did so while driving in traffic on Feb. 22, 2022. He allegedly set another fire to another school bus last April. Both incidents were caught on video and show Ford driving while smoke billows past his face.

After the video evidence surfaced, Granite School District police arrested him. He was questioned and released, and the case was turned over to the State Fire Marshall for further investigation.

The school district terminated Ford, and he was arrested again last year and charged with aggravated arson, aggravated child abuse, and criminal mischief.

According to a statement released by the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah, Ford was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 21 for the two alleged incidents of arson while driving school buses.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continues to investigate the case.

Ford has been charged with two counts of arson of a vehicle of organization receiving federal funds. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on April 29 in Salt Lake City.

