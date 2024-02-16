Vermont School Bus Driver Arrested Due to Crash on Suspicion of DUI

A school bus driver involved in a crash was arrested on Monday in Vermont, after police said she was allegedly driving drunk, reported NBC 5.

Police said via the news report that 25-year-old Lydia Brook, was driving a Pierson’s Transportation, LLC, minivan-style school bus around 5 p.m., when she crashed the vehicle.

According to the article, there were no children on board at the time of the incident, but authorities said they believe Brooks had been transporting students prior to the crash.

Brooks was reportedly taken to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries then was arrested for suspicion of DUI after officers detected signs of impairment. She was cited to appear in court in March to answer multiple violations, including DUI, negligent operation, reckless endangerment and cruelty to a child.

Related: New Jersey School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI

Related: Vermont School Bus Driver Detained

Related: New York School Bus Driver Arrested After Allegedly Transporting Students While Intoxicated

Related: Vermont School Bus Window Blown Out During Shooting