Monday, March 4, 2024
Wire Reports

Massachusetts School Bus Driver Arrested

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Milford, Massachusetts school bus driver was arrested after being accused of having a collection of child porn at home, reported Boston 25.

According to the news report, the driver identified as Robert Nolan faced a judge on charges of possession of child pornography and disseminating photographs of sexual or intimate parts of a child.

Police told local news reporters that Nolan was arrested at his house last week on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Nolan reportedly turned over to authorities his cell phone, which allegedly contained images of children as young as 6 years old. He also admitted to using an app called “Telegram” to observe, possess, distribute and trade naked images of children.

Milford Schools Superintendent Kevin McIntyre confirmed that Nolan was terminated from his position as a school bus driver for the district after six years of employment. Nolan was reportedly held on a $10,040 bail.

The case remains under investigation.

Former Utah School Bus Driver Heads to Federal Court for Alleged Arson
NAPT Gives New Life to Love the Bus Month

