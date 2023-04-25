Louisiana Family Arrested Amid Accusations of Stealing School Bus

A family in Bayou Gauche, Louisiana was arrested after being accused of stealing a school bus, reported WDSU News.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said the bus was stolen on April 19 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Deputies were reportedly told that someone entered the fence in the bus parking area and drove the bus through the gate, damaging both the bus and the fence in the process.

Those arrested were Kim Smith Jr., 33, Brenda Smith, 54, and Kim Smith Sr., 68, all from the Bayou Gauche area.

It is unclear the reason behind the theft. Kim Patrick Smith Jr. was arrested and is currently facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, entry to a place of business. and simple criminal damage to property. Meanwhile. Brenda A. Smith faces three counts of being an accessory. The article does not state the charges Kim Smith, Sr., is facing.

