Fourth Funding Opportunity for EPA Clean School Bus Program Opens

School districts will once again have funding opportunities to replace diesel school buses with zero- or low-emission vehicles through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Program.

The Clean School Bus Program is a five-year, $5 billion program that was signed into law through the 2001 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law by President Joe Biden. It provides $5 billion over fiscal years 2022 through 2026 to fund the replacement of zero- and low-emission school buses. Under the CSBP grant and rebates, the EPA stated almost $3 billion was awarded to fund approximately 8,700 school buses, approximately 95 percent of which are zero-emission.

The EPA announced on Thursday the opening of the 2024 CSBP rebate application period, which the agency anticipates awarding up to $965 million, with the potential to modify the number based on the application pool and “other factors,” EPA stated.

The application will remain open until Jan. 9, 2025, at 4 p.m. EST.

Additionally, EPA now doubles the maximum allowed number of school buses funded per application from 25 to 50. Eligible applicants can apply to receive funds for electric, propane and/or compressed natural gas buses. Plus, the funds can go toward the purchase and installation of charging infrastructure, workforce training, consulting costs for bus deployments and bus warranty costs.

The EPA added that it will also provide additional funding per bus for ADA-compliant buses and for applicants not located in one of the lower 48 contiguous states to cover shipping.

Available Funding Per School Bus: Electric School Buses

Priority:

Up to $325K + charging for Type D

$245K + charging for Type A & Type C Non-priority:

$170K + charging for Type D

$115K + charging for Type A & Type C Propane

Priority:

Up to $35K for Type D Up to $30K for Type A & Type C Non-priority:

Up to $25K for Type D Up to $20K for Type A & C CNG

Priority:

Up to $45K for Type D Up to $30K for Type A & Type C Non-priority:

Up to $30K for Type D

Up to $20K for Type A &C Source: EPA

Applicants will also be required to submit one or more of the following supplemental forms: school district approval certification (for third-party applicants such as eligible contractors and nonprofit school transportation associations), school board awareness certification, and/or utility partner template (for those applying for EV buses).

All forms must be signed by an authorized representative prior to submitting the application, the EPA stated.

EPA said it anticipates notifying applicants of their section status in May 2025. Read more about the 2024 rebate program.