Thursday, September 26, 2024
Manufacturing

Navistar to ’Return to its Roots’ with Name Change to International

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Teamwork of businesspeople work together and combine pieces of gears. Partnership and integration concept
Stock photo

Navistar is rebranding to International Motors, citing a shift in strategy to transform the business into a solutions provider, effective Oct. 1.

The new strategy was announced on Wednesday, 118 years after the formation of International Harvester that eventually led to the Navistar name in 1990. The company, which continues to operate the IC Bus brand, also shared a new logo.

“International embodies determination, partnership and collaboration in meeting every challenge with a solution” said Tobias Glitterstram, the company’s chief strategy and transformation officer.

President and CEO Mathias Carlbaum added, “The return to International is an acknowledgment of our rich heritage as much as it is an investment in our promising future.”

The company stated this evolution is part of its broader transformation, which has been ongoing since 2021 with owner Traton Group, formerly known as Volkswagen Truck and Bus. In the coming months, current tools like OnCommand, Connection and International 360 will come together under a new digital customer interface called My International.

The aim of My International is to enhance and customize the customer’s experience by aligning all their solutions and data including service contracts, financing and fleet management in one place, the company stated.

Additionally, the company announced the launch of the International S13 Integrated Powertrain, a new suit of comprehensive ownership solutions for battery-electric vehicles and the revival of captive financial services, which will now go to market as International Financial.

The press release notes the new logo takes inspiration from the choreography that occurs daily on streets, highways and roads.

