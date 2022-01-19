Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Hutcheson Named Acting Administrator of FMCSA

By Ryan Gray

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that Robin Hutcheson will lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for at least the foreseeable future.

Robin Hutcheson

Wednesday’s appointment of Hutcheson to deputy and acting administrator marks the agency’s fifth leader in the last five years. She succeeds Meera Joshi, who announced in the fall she was stepping down to become a deputy mayor of New York City.

Hutcheson has been at FMCSA for a year as deputy assistant secretary for safety policy. She led the COVID-19 response and recovery, and DOT noted that she also helped develop the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed into law last fall.

Prior she served as director of public works for the City of Minneapolis, transportation director for the Salt Lake City Corporation, as a transit consultant in Utah, and a transit planner in the UK and in Europe.

Hutcheson takes over as FMCSA prepares to fully implement its Entry-Level Driver Training regulation for commercial drivers while also addressing the national shortage of truck and bus drivers.

