Minnesota Celebrates School Bus Driver Appreciation Day

For the eighth straight year, Minnesotans celebrated School Bus Driver Appreciation Day, proclaimed by Gov. Tim Walz.

The Minnesota School Bus Operators Association (MSBOA) and Minnesota Association for Pupil Transportation (MAPT) teamed up in 2017 to create the first School Bus Driver Appreciation Day. This year, the organizations encouraged the public to get involved and give thanks to the school bus drivers who serve their community.

On Wednesday, school districts, bus organizations and communities celebrated their school bus drivers by hosting events. Additionally, the I-35W bridge, Lowry Avenue Bridge and Capella Tower were lit yellow in recognition of the day and school bus drivers.

“School bus drivers work from dawn to dusk, rain or shine, to make sure our students get to school safely,” said Walz. “They have a significant impact on students’ lives, often as the first and last people students see during the school day. School bus drivers are essential to the safety, well-being, and development of our students, and we’re honored to celebrate them each year.”

More than 682,000 students are transported to school and home via a school bus in Minnesota. A press release from the organizations added that as of this year, nearly every school district in the state faces a bus driver shortage and is looking for professionals to serve the community.

“From quiet dirt roads to bustling city streets and everywhere in between, Minnesota school bus drivers consistently go the extra mile for our kids,” said MSBOA President Bethany Bertram. “Children are our future and school bus drivers play a critical role in supporting their education and providing a supportive start to each day. Their positive impact on students’ experiences is truly worthy of celebration. We are excited to honor them on School Bus Driver Appreciation Day and encourage Minnesotans across the state to share their thanks.”

MAPT President Nick Klaseus added, “Each of our school bus drivers is responsible for the safety and success of dozens of students. Their rigorous training and incredible professionalism mean Minnesota students are nearly eight times safer riding to and from school in a school bus than in cars.”