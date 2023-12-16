AMF-Bruns of America Announces Special Needs Driver of the Year

For three consecutive years, wheelchair securement manufacturer AMF-Bruns of America sought a special needs school bus drivers who distinguishes themselves through not only accomplishments but also heroic acts and innovations to continuously improve their role.

The search culminates with the selection of the National Special-Needs School Bus Driver of The Year. This year the winner is Carol Rivera Gaffey from Katonah-Lewisboro School District in New York.

The school district shared via social media the events that lead to the nomination of Rivera as the National Special Needs School Bus Driver of the Year. Nora Beltran, supervisor of the district’s transportation department, nominated Rivera for the award last spring.

“Carol never knew about it until I told her she won,” posted Beltran on Facebook.

On the letter that was submitted for nomination, Beltran described Rivera as an individual that goes the extra mile to care for students and ensure that each one has a positive experience on her bus.

Maritza Valentin, the national account manager for AMF-Bruns of America, presented the award to Gaffey last week. She referred to Rivera as “the passenger’s voice.” She continued saying that “it is evident that [Rivera’s] efforts have not only improved the student’s experiences but also impacted her positively.”

Rivera told families that she loves her job.

The application deadline to nominate a bus driver for the National Special-Needs School Bus Driver of The Year Award is Aug.1st of every calendar year. The form can be found here, on the AMF-Bruns of American website. The winner also receives a check for $1,000.

