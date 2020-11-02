NASDPTS Unveils November Virtual Conference Program

Updates from five federal agencies as well as discussions on managing stress, using highway safety funds, and understanding special education service requirements highlight the four-day conference agenda released by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) on Monday.

The 2020 NASDPTS Federal Forums Plus presented via Zoom is scheduled for Nov. 16-19. It is free of charge to attend and registration is open to all association members and other interested student transportation industry professionals.

Officials from the Transportation Security Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will speak on Nov. 16. They will be joined by Michael Peterson, a licensed marriage and family therapist with Community Growth Solutions, Inc., who will discuss how to mindfully navigate stress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Day two on Nov. 17 will feature an official from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and then a discussion on using Highway Safety Program 402 dollars between industry consultant Derek Graham, a former NASDPTS president and state director for North Carolina, and Pam Shadel Fischer, the senior director of external engagement, with the Governors Highway Safety Association.

On Nov. 18, officials from the National Transportation Safety Board will speak, including Michael Graham, NTSB board member; Michele Beckjord, supervisory highway accident investigator; Sheryl Harley, a highway accident investigator; and Dr. Meg Sweeney, a highway accident investigator. A discussion will follow on special education services and requirements.

The forum will conclude on Nov. 19 with presentations from representatives of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigations, vehicle standards office, and student transportation office.

NASDPTS canceled its onsite conference this year, which originally was scheduled to start this weekend in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Related: NASDPTS Issues New Guidance Advocating Lap/Shoulder Seatbelts on School Buses

Related: Update: NASDPTS Publishes FAQs Addressing Coronavirus Impact on Student Transportation

Related: NASDPTS Conference Reiterates the Importance of Working Together

Related: Read More Coverage from 2019 NASDPTS Conference