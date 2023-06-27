Connecticut School Bus Driver Charged in Deadly Motocycle Crash

An AllStar Transportation school bus driver has been charged in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred on Sept 21, 2022, reported WTNH News.

Police stated that Lisa Krulicki, 63, turned herself in on Monday, following charges being filed.

According to the news article, Krulicki was driving an AllStar Transportation school bus at approximately 6:15 a.m. when she made a left turn in front of the oncoming motorcycle, allegedly causing the crash.

The motorcyclist was identified as 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin. Zecchin was flown to Hartford hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No children were onboard the school bus at the time of the incident.

The new report states the arrest follows a months-long investigation into the fatal crash. According to authorities, Krulicki cooperated with the investigation.

She was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to yield while making a left turn. She was processed then released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 3.

