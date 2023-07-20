Thomas Built Launches Electric Bus Authority Infrastructure Consulting

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses (TBB), a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, today announced the launch of Electric Bus Authority Infrastructure Consulting, a dedicated group of consultants within Thomas Built helping school bus dealers and customers navigate the complexities of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure planning and execution.

With Infrastructure Consulting, Thomas Built has assembled a team of infrastructure experts armed with the necessary tools and connections to simplify the conversion process, helping customers strategize and execute a smart electrification plan.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Electric Bus Authority Infrastructure Consulting as the missing piece to our dealers’ electrification puzzle,” said Nick Rini, director of the Freightliner Specialty Vehicles eMobility Group at Daimler Truck North America, of which Thomas Built Buses is a subsidiary. “Our team of experts will provide a seamless, turnkey approach to electrification for our customers, who can in turn focus on delivering safe, reliable and efficient transportation.”

The Infrastructure Consulting group provides comprehensive infrastructure consulting services that include:

Route Analysis: Assessing customer routes, evaluating charging needs and exploring opportunities for savings via diesel to electric conversion.

TCO Analysis: A total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis to show customers how much they can save over time by electrifying their fleet.

Charge Requirement Analysis: Examining fleet operating time and idle time to make recommendations for required charger capacity.

V2G Feasibility Analysis: Appraising the potential for vehicle to grid (V2G) implementation.

Project Integration: Pulling in electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) providers to accelerate the creation of a feasible electrification plan.

Depending on each customer’s specific needs, Thomas Built’s team of infrastructure experts will offer three consulting package plans:

The Volt Package: Recommended for customers in need of basic infrastructure knowledge or EV transition support.

The Amp Package: Recommended for customers in need of strategic infrastructure planning and CapEx/OpEx estimates.

The Joule Package: Recommended for swift execution on complete projects, with seamless management and turnkey support.

“Our goal at Thomas Built is to help customers streamline the EV buying process,” continued Rini. “We want to ensure that no matter where you are in your electrification journey, you feel supported and confident along the way.”

For more information on pricing and services, contact Electric Bus Authority Infrastructure Consulting at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com/electric-school-buses/infrastructure-consulting/.

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.