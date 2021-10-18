North Carolina Teen Burned on Bus After Another Student Ignited a Flammable Substance

A teenage girl suffered burns on a school bus, after another student ignited a small fire, reported The Charlotte Observer.

The identity of the victim remains unknown, and the police have not provided any details of her condition.

According to investigators, about 15 people were on the bus at the time of the fire, which occurred as the South Guilford High School bus traveled near Allen Jay Elementary School.

The teen girl who suffered burns was reportedly transported from the scene by her mother to get medical care.

Officials said charges are expected to be filed at the end of the investigation. The suspect’s name will not be released since the student is a minor and the flammable substance has also not been identified.

