School Bus Safety & Bus Driver Training Materials

HUDSON, Ohio -The School Bus Safety Company announced today they have completely re-created and updated their training course: Transporting Students with Special Needs.

The original course is used by thousands of school districts and was created over ten years ago. This new course is considerably improved and is built around a Safety Management System. A Safety Management System is a process where all the hazards in an operation are identified, analyzed and actions are implemented to mitigate these hazards. Applying a Safety Management System means that the intentions and understanding of the desired outcomes are easy to understand and apply.

The course includes eight video-based training programs, a Trainer’s Guide, a Driver’s Study & Reference Guide and a laminated Job Aid, summarizing the most important issues a driver needs to know. The subjects covered are: 1. Overview and Legislation Requirements. 2. Roles and Responsibilities of the Monitor. 3. Transportation Challenges. 4.Types of Special Needs.5. Lifts and Mobility Devices. 6. Securement. 7. Balancing Specialized Needs.

The programs include interviews with parents of children who have special needs. The parents explain what they look for from the drivers and monitors transporting their children. “Students with special needs deserve the safest, most professional transportation possible. We owe it to the drivers and monitors to fully prepare them so that they can provide the most safe and efficient service,” said Jeff Cassell, President of The School Bus Safety Company.

“The complexities of operating lifts and safely securing the chairs and students requires extensive training. Many children are injured every year when their drivers fail to take needed precautions. It all begins with driver and monitor education and training,” added Cassell.

“Many children have been hurt when their devices are not correctly handled or secured,” said Cassell. In addition to the technical skills, the course also explores important issues such as empathy and sensitivity and teaches school bus drivers and monitors how to better communicate with the children and their parents.

This new Special Needs Course is only $1,975. For locations who already purchased the original course, the price is reduced to $1,000, as this is an upgrade from the course already purchased. The upgrade price is only available until 6/30/2022.

About School Bus Safety Co.

For over 20 years, the experts at School Bus Safety Company have been designing award-winning school bus driver training programs with a single purpose – Making Kids Safer™. This breakthrough series of school bus safety video programs and study guides are designed by our team of performance improvement experts with specialties that include fleet operations and safety, industrial psychology, instructional design and media production. For more information, please visit the web site at www.schoobussafetyco.com.