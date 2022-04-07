Private School Bus Operators Eye $2B in Additional Small Business Relief

A new bill in the Senate would increase grant funding under the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services (CERTS) program.

S. 4008 is bipartisan legislation introduced on Tuesday by Sens. Ben Cardin of Maryland and Roger Wicker of Mississippi. Known as the Small Business Relief Act of 2022, the bill seeks to help school bus and motorcoach operators as well restaurants, gyms, minor league sports teams, border businesses, and live venue providers.

Title IV of the 110-page bill would make available $2 billion in CERTS funds during the fiscal year 2022. The money would remain available until fully spent

The American Bus Association on Thursday issued a statement in support of the legislation and urged its passing “as soon as possible.”

An original $2 billion in CERTS money was part of the total $900 billion Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. It also included $284 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program.

A CERTS coalition consisting of the ABA, the United Motorcoach Association, the Passenger Vessel Association, and the National School Transportation Association called for an additional $40 billion last year to account for lost company revenues during the pandemic.

