Petermann Bus Donates Service to West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance for Pivotal Criminal Justice Leadership Session

LAKOTA, Ohio – Petermann Bus, a leader in student transportation, recently provided complimentary transportation service to the West Chester ∙ Liberty Chamber Alliance for their Leadership 21 – Criminal Justice Session, a program designed to give leaders a better understanding of the community’s local criminal justice system, as well as to open and maintain constructive dialogue to make the community a better place to live and work. The donation of transportation service to the chamber alliance was made as part of Petermann Bus’ company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus program.

Petermann Bus has been in operation for over 100 years and provides transportation to millions of students each year. As a result of its history and experience in the school transportation field, it recognizes the gravity transportation holds for students’ lives and futures and how it can be a life changing experience. The Partners Beyond the Bus program was established as part of its continued efforts to serve students’ growing, diverse needs and increase the positive impact we make on their lives beyond school and their communities.

Petermann Bus has served the Lakota community since 2004 and has frequently been involved as an active member in the community. Over the years, they have participated in touch-a-truck events, donated to sports programs and fundraisers, and provided shuttle service for school carnivals and police department training sessions.

“I can’t tell you how much we appreciated the support from Petermann Bus for the Chamber’s Leadership 21 – Criminal Justice Session. It was a weight off our shoulders to not have to worry about transportation for our attendees,” said Yasmen Brown-Jones, Director of Membership Development & Leadership 21 at the West Chester ∙ Liberty Chamber Alliance. “The session was jam-packed with learning, and we were able to carry out our itinerary very smoothly thanks to Petermann Bus. We are extremely appreciative of their generosity and help in making our community a better place to live, work, and play. We are lucky that they are a part of the Lakota community.”

“Community involvement has long been an important part of Petermann Bus,” said General Manager Susan Prewitt. “It is our utmost wish to help uplift the communities in which we serve, and community involvement is the key component in fulfilling that. We are glad to have been able to play an active role in giving back to the community and its members and contribute to the success of the event. We look forward to continuing to build a relationship with the Chamber Alliance and Lakota community.”

About Petermann Bus:

As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Petermann Bus provides safe and reliable transportation to students in Ohio and Pennsylvania, transporting more than *84,000 students daily (*Pre-COVID Figures). Since 1921, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Petermann Bus has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.