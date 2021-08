STN’s 2021 School Bus Technology Super Users

We recently learned about more student transporters nationwide who are using technology in a new or innovative way for their school bus operations. A full list of nominations is found below. Stay tuned for the September issue of School Transportation News and profiles on six of these individuals.

Ann Arbor and Birmingham districts

Ann Arbor and Birmingham (Mich.)

Technology used:

Child Detection Systems

Communications Systems

Onboard Tablets/Mobile Data Terminals

Transportation Routing Software

Pete Bucholtz

Grand Ledge Public Schools (Mich.)

Technology used:

Communications Systems

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Lighting & LEDs

Onboard Tablets/Mobile Data Terminals

Stop-Arm Video Systems

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

Video Security Systems

David Burgess

Prince George’s County Public Schools (D.C.)

Technology used:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Collision Mitigation)

Communications Systems

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Onboard Tablets/Mobile Data Terminals

Stop-Arm Video Systems

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

Shannon Carter

Weld County SD RE-3J (Colo.)

Technology used:

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Transportation Routing Software

Arby Creach

Osceola District School (Fla.)

Technology used:

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Health & Wellness Tech

Onboard Tablets/Mobile Data Terminals

Stop-Arm Video Systems

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

Video Security Systems

Wi-Fi/Onboard Student Connectivity

Malissa Duran

Orchard Farm (Mo.)

Technology used:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Collision Mitigation)

Communications Systems

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Onboard Tablets/Mobile Data Terminals

Stop-Arm Video Systems

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

Video Security Systems

Katrina Falk

Shelby Eastern Schools (Ind.)

Technology used:

Communications Systems

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Transportation Routing Software

Puya Goudarzi

Atlanta Public Schools (Ga.)

Technology used:

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Mike Hardesty

Carroll County Public Schools (Md.)

Technology used:

Child Detection Systems

Communications Systems

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Stop-Arm Video Systems

Transportation Routing Software

Video Security Systems

Thomasine Hassell

Craven County (N.C.)

Technology used:

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Stop-Arm Video Systems

Video Security Systems

Ron Johnson

Indian Prairie SD (Ill.)

Technology used:

Communications Systems

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Onboard Tablets/Mobile Data Terminals

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

John Kerr

Central School District (Oreg.)

Technology used:

Communications Systems

Transportation Routing Software

James Lynch

Charleston County School District (S.C.)

Technology used:

Onboard Tablets/Mobile Data Terminals

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

Tim Lyons

Benton Community Schools (Iowa)

Technology used:

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Health & Wellness Tech

Onboard Tablets/Mobile Data Terminals

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

Reaghan Mahaffey

Aspen School District (Colo.)

Technology used:

Communications Systems

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Health & Wellness Tech

Onboard Tablets/Mobile Data Terminals

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

Video Security Systems

Wi-Fi/Onboard Student Connectivity

Joe McMullen

Camden County Educational Services Commission (N.J.)

Technology used:

Transportation Routing Software

Tim Moore

Lauderdale County SD (Miss.)

Technology used:

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

Video Security Systems

Wi-Fi/Onboard Student Connectivity

Buck Myers

Union Local School District (Ohio)

Technology used:

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Onboard Tablets/Mobile Data Terminals

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

Video Security Systems

Wi-Fi/Onboard Student Connectivity

John Pipkin

Round Rock ISD Transportation (Texas)

Technology used:

Onboard Tablets/Mobile Data Terminals

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Matthew Plourde

Routr, LLC (N.Y.)

Technology used:

Communications Systems

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Onboard Tablets/Mobile Data Terminals

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

Tim Purvis

Poway USD (Calif.)

Technology used:

Communications Systems

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Onboard Tablets/Mobile Data Terminals

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

Lisa Riveros

Wichita Public Schools (Kans.)

Technology used:

Communications Systems

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Gilbert Rosas

Stockton Unified School District (Calif.)

Technology used:

Health & Wellness Tech

Transportation Routing Software

Dr. Rudolph Saunders

Prince George’s County Public Schools (Md.)

Technology used:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Collision Mitigation)

Child Detection Systems

Communications Systems

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Onboard Tablets/Mobile Data Terminals

Stop-Arm Video Systems

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

Video Security Systems

Avery Sponsler

Agua Fria Union High School District (Ariz.)

Technology used:

Communications Systems

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

Brice Sunderland

Chaffey Joint Union HS District (Calif.)

Technology used:

Communications Systems

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Health & Wellness Tech

Onboard Tablets/Mobile Data Terminals

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

Video Security Systems

Forrest Tarver

Upper Darby School District (Pa.)

Technology used:

GPS/GIS/Vehicle Tracking

Student Tracking/RFID/Parent Communication Apps

Transportation Routing Software

Andy Turgeon

Knox County R1 School District (Mo.)

Technology used: