Oklahoma Student Hailed Hero After Helping Bus Driver During Medical Emergency

A routine ride home from school last month quickly turned into a moment of heroism when a Sand Springs school bus made an unexpected stop after the driver experienced a medical emergency. Thanks to the quick-thinking of a 9-year-old student, help arrived promptly and all students remained safe, reported News on 6.

It was a normal school bus ride for fourth-grader Kane Lee was until he noticed something was wrong. After the bus driver pulled over, Kane walked to the front of the vehicle and immediately realized the driver was unable to speak and needed help.

“She couldn’t talk, and I could tell by her face and stuff that she needed me to call someone,” Kane told local news reporters. “So, I called 911.”

Despite feeling scared, Kane stayed by the driver’s side until emergency responders arrived. “I didn’t want her to, like, pass out when I went back to my seat,” he said.

Advertisement

Kane also reportedly helped manage the situation inside the bus, comforting younger, frightened students alarmed by the sudden stop.

“Little kids were scared, so I gave them hugs,” he said. “Some of my other friends was quieting people down.”

All the students were safe, and a replacement bus driver arrived to complete the route. While the district had not released details about the original bus driver’s condition at this report, officials said they notified parents about the incident and praised the students for their calm and responsible actions.

District leaders specifically commended Kane for his bravery and presence of mind during the emergency.

“I just felt good that I could help,” Kane told local news reporters.

Related: Louisiana School Bus Driver Hailed Hero

Related: Brother and Sister Help Save School Bus Driver During Medical Emergency in Ohio

Related: Teens Hailed Heroes in Kentucky School Bus Crash

Related: Colorado School Bus Driver Hailed Hero After Fire