Student, School Bus Driver Shot in Separate Incidents

A Minneapolis Public Schools student and school bus driver were shot in separate incidents that occurred two hours apart.

“Our MPS community is grieving tonight after one of our students and one of our bus drivers were the victims of gun violence in two separate incidents,” a Minneapolis Public Schools Facebook post stated on Wednesday. “… For now, we recognize the deep impact this has on our students, staff and families. Our thoughts tonight are especially with the victims’ families during this difficult time.”

According to a local news station, the student was a 15-year-old male sophomore at North Community High School and a member of the football team. He was reportedly shot near an intersection around 12:30 p.m., and the suspect fled on foot. The victim was transported to the hospital in what was described as “extremely critical” condition.

Meanwhile, about two hours later, a school bus driver was shot in the head while onboard the bus with three students, the Minneapolis Police Department confirmed. The shooting reportedly happened at around 2:15 p.m. in the city’s Camden neighborhood. Police found the driver with a gunshot wound to the head, but the injury was believed to not be life-threatening.

The three children on board were reportedly under the age of 10, and not injured. They were dropped off at their homes by the police.

No information on where the shot originated from has been determined, or if the driver was struck by a stray bullet or targeted.

School bus with a bullet hole through the windshield on the driver side at N 37th Ave. between Girard and Fremont in Minneapolis. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/Hnzp175486 — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) February 9, 2022

“No one in our MPS community of students, families, and educators should have to live in fear of gun violence, but our community is hurting again because of gun violence,” the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers posted on Facebook. “Today, one of our North High School students and a school bus driver were shot in two separate incidents. These incidents take a severe toll and cause harm and trauma for communities. We are all hoping for quick and complete recoveries. We also demand our elected leaders take action to address the root causes of gun violence like lack of opportunity and stop the endless flow of guns into our communities by passing meaningful gun control.”

Late last year, as School Transportation News previously reported, public school bus drivers in Minneapolis expressed concern for themselves and their student’s safety after gun-related incidents.