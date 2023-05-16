Ulster County, New York Names its School Bus Driver of the Year

New Paltz Central School District bus driver Tersa Faso received the School Bus Driver of the Year Award for Ulster County, New York, for her dedication to the students and the job.

A statement released by New Paltz Central School District states Faso has been a driver for 13 years. Faso is recognized for her character and professionalism in her role. Student’s families also noted via letters sent to the district Faso’s punctuality, dependability, caring demeanor for children, and attention to safety.

The School Bus Driver of the Year award factors in community service, which Fasco has achieved through Parent Teacher Association involvement and volunteering in sports programs. “Respect” and “Be kind” are two rules on Faso’s bus.

“Watching the children grow from the first day of school until the last day is absolutely amazing,” she said via a statement. “I will have many more years before I retire as a bus driver and am looking forward to watching them all grow and succeed. Being nominated for bus driver of the year is an honor.”

Faso was nominated by Maureen Ryan, director of transportation for the New Paltz Central School District. “She takes safety very seriously,” added Ryan. “She works hard and has been doing the same run for several years now. The parents know and love her. They trust her with their children. She is truly dedicated to her job.”

Faso was recognized by the district on April 27.

Ulster County Executive and former state senator Jen Metzger congratulated Faso and runner-up Larry Borelli, a bus driver for Ulster County BOCES, on receiving the honors. Metzger also expressed her gratitude for Faso’s dedication, care and commitment to the well-being of the children that are transported to school every day.

Faso’s mother Kathy Buley, a retired school bus driver of over 30 years, was a previous runner-up for the award and attended the ceremony along with many other family members.

According to a local news report, the Ulster County School Bus Driver of the Year Award recognizes drivers with exceptional service and safety records and is issued in conjunction with the Ulster County Traffic Safety Board and “Operation Safe Stop.” The cooperative project across the state promotes school bus safety through education and enforcement efforts to ensure that motorists do not pass stopped school buses when the red lights are flashing during student pickup or dropoff.

Related: ACT Expo Announces the Winners of the 2023 Fleet Awards

Related: (Free White Paper) Success = Award-winning Technology + Award-winning Customer Service

Related: School Bus Driver Recognized for 50-Plus Years Behind the Wheel

Related: California School Bus Driver Recognized for Dedication to Job