(STN Podcast E160) Technology & Techniques: Green Bus Expansion, Cutting-Edge Georgia District

School Transportation Nation – Episode 160

By Claudia Newton

Support from bus manufacturers increases for greener bus options, including renewable fuel.

Director of Transportation Kimberly Ellis talks tech, training and techniques in use at Georgia‘s innovative Marietta City Schools to fight illegal passing, retain bus drivers and track student ridership.

