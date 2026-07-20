Wyoming Pupil Transportation Conference Expands Training, Networking Opportunities

The Wyoming Pupil Transportation Association expanded educational programming and interactive networking opportunities during its 2026 annual conference, drawing hundreds of transportation professionals to Casper for two days of leadership, safety and workforce development.

The 2026 WPTA Conference, themed “Driving Into the Future,” was held June 30-July 1 at the Ford Wyoming Center. According to WPTA Conference Coordinator Athena Bartz, the event welcomed 477 registered attendees representing school bus drivers, dispatchers, mechanics, trainers, supervisors, administrators and industry partners from across Wyoming.

“The conference focused on providing high-quality professional development, promoting student safety, sharing best practices, and creating opportunities for networking and collaboration among transportation professionals from across the state,” Bartz told School Transportation News.

Bartz said the conference’s primary goals were to support professional growth, recognize excellence in pupil transportation and provide valuable learning opportunities tailored to every role within the industry.

Educational sessions covered leadership, student management, special needs transportation, school bus safety, maintenance, technician training, dispatcher responsibilities, driver development and current transportation issues. Bartz said the conference also expanded programming for groups that traditionally have had fewer dedicated learning opportunities.

Wyoming Attendees Learn Dispatch, Leadership and Maintenance Skills

Among the new additions were dedicated educational sessions for dispatchers, as well as roundtable discussions for dispatchers, trainers and mechanics that allowed participants to exchange ideas, discuss challenges and share best practices.

Another first-time initiative was the Vendor Passport activity, which encouraged attendees to visit exhibitor booths, ask questions and learn about products and services while becoming eligible for prize drawings. Bartz said the activity increased engagement between attendees and exhibitors. Raffle drawings and badge number prizes were also held throughout the conference to maintain participation.

Additionally, 21 participants completed the National Association for Pupil Transportation Professional Development Series course, Introduction to Leadership and Management.

The vendor show featured 40 booths showcasing school transportation equipment, technology, maintenance solutions and safety products.

Outside the classroom, the conference hosted a Bus Rodeo, Mountain Driving Competition and Mechanics Challenge. Bartz added that 100 competitors participated in the Bus Rodeo, 68 in the Mountain Driving Competition and 42 in the Mechanics Challenge.

Separate conventional and transit bus courses allowed drivers to compete using the type of vehicle they operate each day, while the Mechanics Challenge tested participants’ technical knowledge, diagnostic skills and problem-solving abilities through hands-on scenarios.

Although post-conference surveys are still being collected, Bartz said early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with attendees praising the expanded educational offerings, new dispatcher programming and increased vendor interaction.

“I’m most proud of how the conference continued to evolve by introducing new educational opportunities while still maintaining the traditions that attendees enjoy,” Bartz said.

In a follow-up email to School Transportation News, WPTA Executive Director Adam Rydel described the conference as a success and said keynote speakers Keith Henry and Chad Hymas were well received. He also confirmed the association plans to return to Casper for its 2027 conference, scheduled June 28 through July 1

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