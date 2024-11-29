California ‘Rising Star’ Supports Students with Disabilities Through Driver Training, Education

Casiano Perez said the Theodore Roosevelt quote “Believe you can and you’re halfway there” is an empowering statement that resonates with him. The quote reminds him that self-belief is crucial.

“When you start your day believing in your abilities, you’re more likely to tackle challenges with a positive mindset,” he said. “On tough days, this quote reminds me that a significant part of overcoming challenges lies in your mindset. Believing in your ability to find solutions can help you stay resilient and push through difficulties, whether it’s dealing with traffic delays, mechanical issues, or other unforeseen problems. This self-belief can also motivate you to keep striving for excellence, knowing that your efforts are making a difference in the students’ daily lives.”

Each year, School Transportation News chooses 10 Rising Stars based on nominations submitted by school districts and companies around the industry. These individuals have shown exemplary commitment and dedication in the student transportation industry and continue to demonstrate innovation in their roles. This year’s Rising Stars are featured in the November magazine issue.

Prior to joining the student transportation industy, Perez worked a couple of years a router for a food service company. Following his time with the food service company, he served in various roles — coordinating transportation for students with disabilities, managing schedules, and ensuring that all transportation activities adhered to school policies and state regulations — for a nonpublic school, expanding his experience. This experience, he said, allowed him to gain a deeper understanding of the unique challenges and requirements of pupil transportation, particularly for students with disabilities.

In 2016, he joined the East San Gabriel Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) as a transportation router. In this role, he designed and implemented efficient transportation routes for students with special needs. “My dedication and expertise quickly led to my promotion to transportation director, a position I have proudly held for the past five years,” he noted. “Throughout my career, I have consistently focused on improving transportation efficiency and ensuring the safety and well-being of students. My journey has been marked by continuous learning and a commitment to excellence in pupil transportation.”

Advertisement

His daily responsibilities as transportation director involve coordinating and managing various aspects of special education across 10 Local Educational Agencies (LEAs). Perez explained that he regularly communicates with the LEAs to ensure special education services are being delivered effectively. He also attends meetings with LEA representatives, parents, and other stakeholders to discuss student needs, program updates and compliance issues.

A significant part of his role, he said, includes overseeing the planning and optimization of over 120 special education transportation routes to ensure the safe and timely transport of approximately 1,000 special education students.

Other job duties include working with their transportation vendor, as he oversees the contract, and collaborating with bus drivers and transportation staff to address challenges.

“I ensure that Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) are being implemented correctly and that all documentation is up to date, while staying informed about state and federal regulations related to special education to ensure compliance,” he added, noting that attending student IEP meetings is a key part of my role.

It’s during these meetings that he provides input and support to ensure that the educational plans meet the students’ needs. Perez also coordinates the allocation of resources, such as specialized equipment and support staff, “to meet the diverse needs of students, and organize training sessions and professional development opportunities for school bus drivers and transportation support staff,” he noted.

In terms of crisis management, Perez said he address any immediate issues or emergencies that arise, whether related to student behavior, transportation, or other concerns, and maintains open lines of communication with parents to address their concerns and provide updates on their child’s progress. “Every day is different and that’s what keeps things interesting,” he said.

Focus on Safety, Efficiency

Scott Turner, executive director of East San Gabriel Valley SELPA, wrote in his nomination that Perez is an amazing leader, being instrumental in creating a close partnership with school bus contractor Durham School Services that focuses on high-quality service, safety and efficiency, overcoming barriers such as varying school district calendars, strict parameters on ride time, and serving primarily a moderate/severe population.

“Mr. Perez has developed and maintained ongoing meetings of a safety committee, regular professional development, hands-on emergency planning and numerous processes and policies that have been instrumental in providing services to the ten school districts,” Turner added. “… Mr. Perez has been regularly recognized by parents, superintendents, special education directors, and his peers for his dedication to improving services for students with disabilities.”

Perez explained that he has expanded on several key projects during his time as director to enhance safety and efficiency. One of those focuses has been on staff training and development for school bus drivers. East San Gabriel Valley SELPA implemented a comprehensive student management training program that educates drivers on various disabilities they may encounter and how to effectively support those students while on the school bus.

“Additionally, we have dedicated significant time to emergency planning training to ensure that our drivers are well-prepared to respond to any emergencies, whether they occur inside or outside the school bus,” he added. “This holistic approach ensures that our drivers are equipped with the necessary skills and tools to handle a wide range of situations, ultimately providing a safer and more supportive environment for our students.”

A recent challenge amid school start-up was, you guessed it, the driver shortage. Perez said it continues to be a significant hurdle for not only their operations, but across the industry. To address it, he said, they worked to establish a strong partnership with Durham, which helps them maintain a steady pipeline of trained drivers.

Transportation staff also ensures that ongoing training and support are provided to the drivers to help them with the necessary skills and knowledge to successfully transport all students.

“Additionally, throughout the year, in collaboration with Durham, we participate in lunches on special occasions such as Love the Bus Month, School Bus Driver Week, Valentine’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, and other events to help keep morale high,” Perez added. “This proactive approach helps us mitigate the impact of driver shortages and maintain a high standard of service.”

Other initiatives to boost driver morale include regularly acknowledging and rewarding outstanding performance through awards and certificates, offering ongoing training and development programs to help drivers advance in their driving careers as well as maintaining open lines of communication between drivers and management, encouraging feedback and suggestions.

“These efforts help drivers feel valued, appreciated, and involved in decision-making processes,” he said.

Going Forward

Within the next five years he said he sees the East San Gabriel Valley SELPA continuing to transform to become more efficient, inclusive and environmentally friendly. Perez said his goal is to create a system where every student, regardless of their special needs, has access to safe and reliable transportation. To achieve this, the plan is to fully integrate technology in all aspects of their transportation operations. This, he said, will ensure safety and efficiency to optimize routes, reduce travel times and improve communication channels between the SELPA, parents, and the community, which is essential to ensure transparency and foster collaboration.

“Additionally, we are continuously upgrading our safety protocols and infrastructure to create a secure environment for all students,” he said. “These goals reflect our commitment to creating a supportive, innovative, and inclusive educational environment for all our students.”

In working with Durham, East San Gabriel Valley SELPA is committed to transitioning to a greener fleet by incorporating electric vehicles.

“I would also like to expand training programs for school bus drivers to include specialized training in handling the unique needs of our students, ensuring a compassionate and supportive environment,” he said of future projects. “Through these initiatives, I aim to create a transportation system that not only meets the logistical needs of our students but also supports their overall well-being and educational success.”

Above all, Perez said his favorite part of his job, is the opportunity to make a positive impact on students’ lives every day.

“Every day, I get to ensure that these students have a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable journey to and from school,” he said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see their smiles and know that I’m contributing to their overall well-being and educational experience.”

Plus, he said, he enjoys the relationships that he’s built with the students and their families. “Understanding their unique needs and preferences allows me to provide personalized care and support, which can make a significant difference in their day,” he said. “The trust and appreciation from both the students and their parents are truly heartwarming and motivating.”

He explained that having close family members with special needs makes the work even more meaningful to him. “It drives me to do everything I can to be an advocate for these students, ensuring they receive the care and support they deserve,” he said.

Outside of work, he spends his time going to his children’s sporting activities. His oldest daughter plays club soccer, and his son plays baseball, which adds up to a busy weekend. When Perez does have free time, he and his wife enjoy bike riding and participating in local 5-10K charity runs. They are fans of the outdoors and enjoy camping or off-roading.

Related: Rising Star Dedicated to Providing Best Transportation for Students With Special Needs

Related: (STN Podcast E236) TSD 2024 Recap: Supporting Students with Special Needs as Unique People

Related: New York School Bus Driver Recognized for Commitment