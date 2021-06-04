New Funding Announced for School Bus WiFi

What Is the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF)?

On May 11, 2021, the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) released updated information on the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) Program. The purpose of this program is to support school districts and libraries in their efforts to connect students without reliable Internet access at home.

Districts may use the Emergency Connectivity Fund to purchase school bus WiFi. The ECF will provide 100 percent reimbursement for all components of school bus WiFi, including hardware, data, installation, and shipping costs.

“During the pandemic, the entire world moved online. As a result, the digital divide became a growing chasm,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC acting chairwoman.

She added that suddenly Internet access was not just nice-to-have – it was a must-have for work, healthcare, school, and beyond.

”For millions of people, including 17 million school children, who lack Internet access at home, this shift put them in crisis. For the past few months, my message to these Americans has been that help is on the way. Today, I can say that help has arrived,” she stated.

How Student Transportation Can Maximize This Funding Opportunity

The Kajeet SmartBus™ solution is eligible for full reimbursement through the ECF Program and meets all CIPA (Children’s Internet Protection Act) guidelines outlined by the FCC. Our team is here to help you understand and leverage this funding opportunity for your district.

When Can My District Apply for the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF)?

The initial application window will open soon and remain open for 45 days. This application window will cover purchases made between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

A second application window will also be announced which will cover reimbursements on purchases made between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

Contact us today to learn more about leveraging these federal funds to support students, staff, and the community as a whole with bus WiFi.