Getting an ACT Together

The Advanced Clean Transportation, or ACT, Expo spent its 12th year in a new home, the Anaheim Convention Center, to host a record setting number of attendees. From May 1 through 4, over 11,000 people attended in-depth sessions on zero emissions and low-carbon commercial vehicles as well as an exhibit hall that featured over 275 vehicle, engine and drivetrain manufacturers as well as fuel and power suppliers. Next year’s ACT Expo moves to the Las Vegas Convention Center, May 20-23, in anticipation of even larger crowds.

ACT Expo featured sessions on clean energy, winners of the 2023 Fleet Awards, and keynotes from executives of some of the leading vehicle manufacturers. View pictures from this year’s event at stnon-line.com/go/fw. IC Bus announced a comprehensive charging solution for electric school buses via a partnership with Quanta Services, to provide customers with a fully integrated electric experience. This includes a “one-stop shop” infrastructure and charging construction. Watch the press conference and read more at stnonline.com/go/fq.

STN Publisher and President Tony Corpin inter-viewed Frank Girardot (right), BYD senior communications director, one of several ACT Expo exhibitors with school bus ties. Corpin also spoke with reps from ENGIE, Ford Pro, Green-Power Motor Company, Phoenix Motorcars, Propane Education & Research Council, and SEA Electric. Watch all the interviews at stnonline.com/multimedia.

Panelists at the “Scaling Electric School Bus Adoption” on May 3 discussed aspects of electric school buses. The conversation included an over-view of the electric school bus market, a future outlook, and more technical questions and answers. Read the full article at stnoline.com/go/fr.

Lower Merion School District in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was named the Lead-ing School Fleet at ACT Expo for a commitment to implement-ing CNG and biodiesel. The district covers parts of Philadelphia as well as Montgomery County and four other surround-ing counties. The district has used CNG in its school buses since 1998. The fleet currently consists of 59 CNG buses, 46 buses using a B10 biodiesel blend, and 30 gasoline buses. Visit stnonline.com/go/ft to read more. Uldis Vilcins, the supervisor of transportation for Lower Merion School District, is pictured holding the certificate alongside his entire transportation team.

The State of Sustainable Fleets 2023 report highlighted opportunities for and continued challenges of implementing electric trucks and buses amid $32 billion in combined federal and state funding over the next four years. The report, authored by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates, provides an overview of the new and coming funding opportunities as well as captures the experiences of 225 fleet operators. Read more at stnonline.com/go/fv.

Collins Bus and Ford Pro announced a zero-emission Ford E-Transit Type A school bus that is now available for orders. E-Transit is the first Type A school bus on an electric powertrain from a full-line automaker. It features a fully electric powertrain with a 68kwh high-voltage battery and an eight year/100k-mile warranty. The bus is offered on Ford’s E-Transit T-350 low-roof extended 178-inch, single rear wheel cutaway and is available with floor plans accommodating up to 12 seated passengers or eight-passengers and two wheelchairs. Read more about the new bus and future goals of Ford Pro at stnonline.com/go/fx.

