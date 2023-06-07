Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Milwaukee School Bus Driver Saves Students from Burning Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo.

A school bus driver safely evacuated 37 students seconds before their school bus went up in flames on Wednesday, reported CNN News.

Imunek Williams, 24, was transporting a group of students to the Milwaukee Academy of Science on May 31 when she reportedly smelled something burning.

Williams, who is currently pregnant and has been a bus driver for just about a year, immediately reacted and evacuated all the 37 students that were on board the bus.

Williams said via the article, “I had the driver window down and thought the smell was coming from another car at first but then the smoke started coming through my heater, so I pulled over.”

According to the news report, 15 to 30 seconds after the last child got off the school bus, the bus went into flames. Williams reportedly credits her motherly instincts for the quick actions.

First responders reportedly arrived at the scene and quickly put out the fire. Williams was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

